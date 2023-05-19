The Fear is Real: This Fun Video Uncovers Our Anxiety With Low Phone Battery

The vox pop also explored participants' charging habits and their feelings when they couldn't charge their phones as frequently. Many admitted to feeling anxious and restless when they couldn't adhere to their usual charging routines. Nearly 44-46% people in India charge their phones about 5 times a day.

This anxiety hints at the strong desire for a consistent and reliable power source to ensure uninterrupted connectivity.

Considering the impact of low-battery anxiety, the question arises: would people be willing to change their phones to address this issue? While individual opinions varied, the general consensus leaned towards the need for a phone with better battery backup. Participants expressed their desire for a device that can alleviate their anxiety by providing long-lasting battery performance.