Sandwiched Forever: Great Acting, Smart Writing Power This comedy

In SonyLIV’s latest original Sandwiched Forever, hilarity ensues when a newly married couple has to put up with staying on the same floor of a highrise that houses both their sets of parents, all thanks to an overenthusiastic broker.

Sameer (Kunaal Roy Kapur) and Naina (Aahana Kumra) have little privacy, with their parents or in-laws constantly showing up unannounced at their place.