Restarting Mission Foreign Education? Here’s a Handy Checklist

Indian students, who had aspired to go abroad for higher studies, had to abruptly put their plans on hold after the world went into lockdown. While the past few months have been marked by uncertainty, this period did witness some positive developments too.

For instance, Sweden witnessed increased interest from Indian and international students as an education destination, the current situation notwithstanding. India has established air bubbles with 13 countries, including the USA, UK, France, Germany, and Canada. For the uninitiated, an air bubble arrangement between the two countries enables passenger air travel between those places without any restrictions. This is particularly encouraging after months of a blanket air travel ban barring repatriation flights.