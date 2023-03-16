RCB Women’s Team Kicked Off The T20 Premier League With This Powerful Message

On this International Women’s Day, history has been made at The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, as the first-ever India's Women's Premier League kicked off. The love for the sport, the passion, and the energy in the air were evident from the huge number of people who turned up to support and watch the match between Delhi and Bangalore. While we were there to celebrate this step in the right direction, we're also here to talk about something else - a powerful and impactful message being displayed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore's team on their caps, which said - #NotFair.



So what does #NotFair mean in the context of Women's T20 League? The many people we spoke with at the venue, guessed that #NotFair had something to do with the gender disparity in terms of equal pay, popularity, etc., which to be honest were pretty good guesses.



However, the larger conversation of #NotFair goes beyond sports. It is a message that can be applied to another major concern - beauty standards. People often judge others based on their skin color, equating fairness with beauty. This is “not fair”. Everyone is perfect irrespective of their skin color. Beauty has no color, and it is not fair to restrict beauty to just one skin tone. Luckily, the perception of beauty is changing in India, and people are becoming more accepting of their body color. It's about time that we start seeing that beauty has no color.



#NotFair is just a smaller part of a larger campaign launched by Himalaya Natural Glow Rose Face Wash. On this International Women's Day, Himalaya Rose Face Wash wants to tell the world that beauty has no color. It's time to break free from the shackles of societal beauty standards and start embracing our unique beauty. So, let's come together and support the message of #NotFair and promote gender equality and body positivity. Because when we do that, we are truly making history. #BeautyHasNoColor