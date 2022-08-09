Pride Beyond June And Performative Solidarity

It has been four years since the reading down of Section 377. LGBTQ+ voices in India no longer have to obscure their identities.

But many still live double lives. Some are afraid to “come out” to their families. Others are wary of the implicit discrimination or the “jokes” they would have to face at their workplace.

Organisations in India, like Accenture, have become bona fide allies of employees from across the spectrum. They have been a step ahead in transforming their work culture to ensure every employee feels safe with a sense of belonging. Some have supported their verbal commitments with policy changes.

Accenture carries the baton of implementing gender sensitisation programs, running counselling sessions for the employees and their families, and rolling out policies that support the emotional, physical and mental well-being of their LGBTQ+ peers. Indeed, we have come a long way and as Paras Tomar, at Rainbow Summit: Pride Means More Than Representation, rightly noted,