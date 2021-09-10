'Potluck', A Binge-worthy Family Drama That Ticks All The Right Boxes

Despite the wide range of options OTTs offer, catered to your personal preferences, there aren’t too many great Indian shows to choose from that one can enjoy with the entire family in the living room. This is why when SonyLIV came out with the promos for its light-hearted family drama Potluck, we couldn’t help but be excited. And now that we’ve greedily binged the whole of its first season, we can say it out loud - it’s a show well worth the wait.



With a nuanced handling of relatable issues, yet with the lightness one feels during actual family get-togethers, this slice-of-life show can very well be a new milestone in Indian OTT programming. It does not try to emulate anything we've already seen. It carves its own spot and rest assured, it’ll remain in our hearts and minds for a long, long time.



As the name suggests, Potluck is all about people coming together for a meal. In this case, the people are members of the upper-middle class Shastri family, who get together once a week without fail despite all the ups and downs in their respective lives.