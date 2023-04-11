Play is for everyone, everywhere: Amanda,Paediatric Psychologist,The LEGO® Group

When a secure attachment is formed between parent and child, we know that the child will experience more happiness and they’ll also direct less anger to their parents. They will be competent with problem solving and have the confidence to ask for help when they need it. Secure children will also be more likely to have better relationships with those around them.

So, we know it is important to have a secure child because this promotes the best outcomes for our little ones. But how do we do it?