BuildToGive: The LEGO® Group’s Playful Twist Fostering Joy on Children's Day 

Children’s Day is one day that effortlessly brings a smile to the face. It's more than just a day; it's a reflection on the uncountable memories from childhood. For every child, having a LEGO® set was the ultimate dream gift. Understanding the true essence of it, The LEGO® Group is bringing together the spirit of play and the joy of giving with #BuildToGive, doing their bit to make this Children's Day even more meaningful.
#BuildToGive is an open invitation to builders from every corner of India to embrace the spirit of giving. The task is simple: craft a heart using LEGO® Bricks and share the masterpiece on your social media with the hashtag #BuildToGive, tagging Small Hands and Big Dreams' Instagram pages. With every heart they receive on social media, the LEGO® Group pledges to donate a LEGO® Set to a child in need this holiday season.
#BuildToGive is an encouragement for everyone to showcase their creativity, spreading the infectious joy of imagination and more significantly, cultivating hope, smiles, and a spirit of generosity. This initiative is about empowering creativity for a meaningful cause, instilling values like empathy, kindness, and the pure bliss of giving.
“At the LEGO® Group, we believe inspiring and developing children. Through Build to Give, we want to gift the superpower of play to those who are less fortunate. The initiative, thus, not only celebrates creativity and imagination, but also underscores the vital skills of problem-solving, collaboration, and resilience that emerge through play," said Bhavana Mandon, Marketing Director for the LEGO® Group India.
Together, let's celebrate kids and build a brighter future for them.
