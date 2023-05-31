How is AlmaBetter Helping Tech Enthusiasts Achieve Financial Independence?

Co-founded by IITians, Shivam Dutta, Vikash Srivastava, Ravi Kumar Gupta, Arshyan Ahsan, and Alok Anand, the platform promises to build a next-gen tech and AI learning ecosystem. This e-learning portal strives to help students and tech enthusiasts earn and learn all hacks of data science.

It focusses on taking quality tech education to the far and few, raising a cohort of data scientists from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities , who otherwise do not know how to break into the Silicon Valley. It is aimed for all those who dream of living the ultimate 'Social Network' life but don't know where and how to kick-start their tech-venture.

Even the course structure is reverse-engineered to make you industry ready. So, you can become a Full Stack Data Scientist in just 30 weeks. The learning is focussed on outcomes, so much so, that even in uncertain times like now, the program offers a guaranteed work placement, and your fees is payable only after you bag a job above Rs. 5 lakhs per annum. Recruitment firms include Accenture, JP Morgan and Chase, KPMG, Capgemini and many industry giants that offer an average salary of Rs. 7.5 lakhs at the commencement.