A Ray Of Hope For Survivors Of Sexual And Gender-Based Violence

Archana, an aid worker at the MSF Umeed Ki Kiran clinic, shares the painful stories of some SGBV survivors. She says on several occasions she receives panicked calls from women seeking help. Most often these women say, “I don’t want to live anymore. My partner has kicked me out of our home. I don’t know where to go. I don’t have anything to eat. I am starving.”

Survivors like Nilanjana cannot share the brutal realities of their life in broad daylight because fear and stigma prevent them to seek help and receive any form of treatment.

Archana says, “Women, particularly, find it difficult to talk about their trauma. Many choose to turn a blind eye and suffer in silence for months. Especially if they are going through emotional or mental trauma because that is how our communities and societies have conditioned them to think, they believe that you don’t need to seek any help unless you are physically assaulted. That is not true. We know women who have buckled under the weight of psychological trauma and taken their own lives. And that is why it is more important today that we create more awareness around counseling and psychological care.”

Reaching out to survivors in close-knit communities is always a challenge for aid workers. However, people like Archana are determined to make these resources available to the survivors; Archana sets out on her community engagement activities armed with packets of red bindis and MSF pamphlets. The bindi packets conceal the clinic’s contact details and all helpline numbers in case the pamphlets are lost or sometimes discovered by the families. Volunteers even map out strategic ways to get survivors out of their homes and bring them to the clinic where they can talk without any fear. They work with local NGOs, ASHA workers, dispensary clinics, and Delhi government clinics to ensure that they can reach maximum survivors.

On her first visit to the clinic, Nilanjana was diagnosed with internal injuries. Doctors, counselors, and aid workers at MSF helped her through an agonizing physical and emotional recovery over three months.