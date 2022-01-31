‘Keravan Tourism’: Safe like a bubble, comfy like home

Next time Kerala’s spectacular countryside, its rollicking backwaters or serene and undulating hill stations pop up on your itinerary, you may find it tempting to opt for a self-contained 'home on wheels' awash with facilities that gives the feeling of a home away from home. Whether you are a romantic couple, a family looking for quality time together away from the hubbub of a city, or a backpacker seeking adventure, Caravans offer the freedom of a languid, sustainable and responsible travel, with the utmost concern for hygiene, safety and social distancing.

Caravan tourism is a concept that has gained immense popularity across the globe owing to the freedom and flexibility it provides. With the pandemic situation keeping everyone on the tenterhooks, the segment now offers the advantage of absolutely safe travel bubble from home to destination and back.