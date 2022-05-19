Jab They Met On Set
She came to Mumbai to become an actress and ended up being Late Naushad Shaikh's wife.
It was the raging 70s and Bollywood was churning out stories to die for. Amidst the golden era of cinema, there was a humble yet charming love story brewing on the sets of a B-grade horror film.
Late Naushad Shaikh was making his acting debut with a ‘Not A Ramsay Brothers’ horror film called Bhayanak Khalnayak. He was playing the deranged villain who was meant to give the protagonists a run for their money. Hops in Rajni as a supporting lead that was soon to be the main lead of Naushad’s heart.
"I came to become a heroine and became his wife," says Rajni who clicked with Naushad on the first day of the shoot. Stars aligned geographically for them as they both happened to be staying in the same Worli chawl.
Unfortunately, the production of the movie fell apart and the film never saw the light of day. But Naushad and Rajni found their romantic flick in each other.
An interfaith relationship soon turned into a wholesome marriage with two beautiful kids over the course of their courtship. After 30 years of unconventional jokes and filmi dialogue baazi, Naushad passed away, leaving behind a legacy of love and laughs.
‘It would have been 35 years of our marriage, had he been alive. However, he lived a full life and our love was one of the best things that ever happened to us.’ says Rajni who found contentment in a man who loved colorful shirts and showpieces.
This story is part of series of real stories of real people living in Mumbai. If such love stories melt your heart then don't fail to watch Modern Love: Mumbai, only on Amazon Prime Video.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.