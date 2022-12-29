How Maruti Suzuki Ignis Became A Symbol of Urban India’s Style & Toughness
From the youth to new adults to more experienced individuals, Ignis reflects the toughness, and grit of urban India.
The SUV cars segment is a particularly competitive one in India. With growing needs, aspirations, and a fast-paced city life, our expectations and requirements from a car are no longer what they were 10 years ago. We need efficiency but we also need style. But more than that, we need to save time. Time, as they say, is a currency not many can afford.
The IGNIS Impact
Thankfully, we now have an SUV that’s perfect for every terrain; from narrow by lanes to tough parking spots to the wide lanes of city flyovers, Maruti Ignis has that rare balance that’s just right for our cities. Since we spend a major part of our weekdays in the urban jungle and a considerable part of our weekends outside of it, the 5-seater Ignis hatchback carries exactly the kind of urban toughness that we need. A proud NEXA product, Ignis packs the best features from various segments to present a unique bouquet of automobile efficiency.
Throw in its stylish and durable design and we have a great SUV perfectly suited for a fast-paced life. Over the last few years, the number of Maruti Ignis has increased on city roads. In a short span of time, it has managed to gain the trust and confidence of urban Indians across the country. While a majority of Ignis owners take pride in driving the car to work, it’s also an ideal choice for weekend trips outside the city.
Braving The City Traffic
With a light clutch and butter smooth gearbox, the car is a dream to tackle the city traffic in. While city life can be quite fast paced, a lot of our time is spent waiting in slow moving traffic. That’s where Ignis’ Auto Gear Shift (AGS) comes into play, making the drive smoother and more efficient.
Ignis’s tough exterior has a unique and imposing front along with a wide rear end, specifically designed to beat the chaos of city life. With its high stance and a higher seating, getting on and off uneven surfaces becomes much smoother. This also allows better road visibility.
Comfortable Interiors & Stand-out Features
Its spacious and comfortable interiors make even the most congested of traffic journeys smooth and comfortable for travellers.
A tilted steering with mounted audio controls, coupled with a MID TFT screen and automatic climate control features make driving a much more convenient experience. The best feature on the interiors is the spectacular Smartplay Studio that enables you to text, call, play music with its in-built features. And when it comes to the most congested of lanes, its rear camera provides an enlarged view, enhancing your precision and helping you park even in the toughest of city spots.
No conversation about Ignis can be completed without its Peppy 1.2L VVT Petrol engine which helps the car generate a power of 61kW @6000 rpm and 113 @4200rpm torque. In simpler words, Maruti Suzuki Ignis can steer at high speeds when you want it to and delicately manoeuvre through narrow lanes when needed.
Winning The Trust Vote… And Hearts
Competing with an elite range of cars in its segment, Ignis comes at a rather modest price ranging from 5.35 - 7.72 Lakh. With a mileage of around 21 kmpl, Ignis wins the trust vote by a long margin. This is only one of the reasons why Maruti Ignis has sold over 2 lakh cars by August of 2022.
And for these reasons, Maruti Ignis has a very loyal, vocal and united consumer base because the car has stood by its owners in more ways than one. The privilege of owning an Ignis is often reflected in the sentiment and reviews of its consumers. Ignis owners have heaped huge praises on the car online. From raving about its engine and power to being delighted with its gear control system (AGS), owners of the car happily and willfully talk about it in their circles. This loyal and vocal consumer base has made the car a success story in a very short duration. From the mountains of the North to the plains of the South, Maruti Ignis is gloriously celebrated by those who own it.
The Final Word
Overall, Maruti Suzuki Ignis is the perfect antidote to a fast-paced city life that demands multiple social commitments to be fulfilled in a limited amount of time.
To know more about theNew Maruti Suzuki NEXA Ignis, visit this link.
