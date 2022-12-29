How Maruti Suzuki Ignis Became A Symbol of Urban India’s Style & Toughness

Winning The Trust Vote… And Hearts

Competing with an elite range of cars in its segment, Ignis comes at a rather modest price ranging from 5.35 - 7.72 Lakh. With a mileage of around 21 kmpl, Ignis wins the trust vote by a long margin. This is only one of the reasons why Maruti Ignis has sold over 2 lakh cars by August of 2022.

And for these reasons, Maruti Ignis has a very loyal, vocal and united consumer base because the car has stood by its owners in more ways than one. The privilege of owning an Ignis is often reflected in the sentiment and reviews of its consumers. Ignis owners have heaped huge praises on the car online. From raving about its engine and power to being delighted with its gear control system (AGS), owners of the car happily and willfully talk about it in their circles. This loyal and vocal consumer base has made the car a success story in a very short duration. From the mountains of the North to the plains of the South, Maruti Ignis is gloriously celebrated by those who own it.