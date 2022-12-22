Here’s Why smartwater Is The Undeniable New Revolution In Bottled Water
Imagine the first sip of water after being dehydrated, that’s what smartwater tastes like every time you drink it.
In today’s fast-moving world, we don’t always have the time to stop and assess our consumption habits. More often than not, we adopt the convention that was passed down to us. However, conventional people and conventional habits seldom make history. The mark of a true genius is reflected by how fast they listen to the evolving needs of the time. Smart people do things differently and hence smart people need smarter hydration solutions. In other words, smart people need smartwater.
WHAT IS SMARTWATER?
smartwater is the undeniable revolution in the world of bottled water. For the first time in the history of bottled drinking water, water is manufactured through a hydrological cycle, a process that mirrors nature’s water creation cycle closely.
HOW IS IT DIFFERENT FROM REGULAR BOTTLED WATER?
smartwater employs a vapor distillation process, a process used in the natural water cycle by clouds to create water known as the Hydrological cycle..
A second layer of proprietary filtration is then added to enhance the clarity and freshness of the water but that’s not where the story ends.
The most important function of drinking water, other than hydration, is to provide an ample supply of electrolytes to the body. smartwater’s unique electrolyte blend gives it a crisp and clean taste.
ADDITION OF ELECTROLYTES?
The genius of smartwater is the addition of a unique blend of electrolytes that provide necessary minerals to the body. These electrolytes create a distinct and crisp taste which is as pure as it is delicious.
SMARTWATER’S GLOBAL ROLE
Even with all its health and taste benefits, smartwater is so much more than a bottle of water. It is leading a global revolution to end the water crisis and other social problems.
There’s a reason Global icon Zendaya chose to be associated with smartwater as its global brand ambassador. Together with GWC (Global Water Challenge) and Zendaya, smartwater is launching the smart solutions: global water challenge, a far-reaching initiative that will invite local organizations to apply for grant funding to partake in GWC’s Women for Water platform that empowers women and oppressed communities by prioritizing clean water access to them.
THE FINAL WORD
With our fast-moving lifestyles, we don’t always have the time to reflect and rectify our water consumption habits. With smartwater as our primary hydration solution, the world gets a little easier to deal with.
