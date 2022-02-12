BYJU's Is On A Mission To Educate 10 Million Children By 2025

Education is one of the only ways forward to a better life. In an increasingly competitive world that runs on “productive meetings” and “growth charts”, education is a necessity. Quality education is even more important to break away from the shackles of poverty, exploitation and all other social evils. But access to education continues to be a privilege for many children in India even today. In the last few decades, both state and central governments have rolled out innumerable schemes to ensure basic education is a fundamental right of every child. Yet, there is a significant gap between those who are picking up books and those forced to pick up bricks.

Edtech hub BYJU’s is on a mission to ensure that they can bridge the gap between the haves and have nots. Their flagship social impact initiative, Education for All (EFA), has impacted 3.4 million children across 26 States and more than 340 districts in one year. Now, through their EFA program they are determined to scale up its efforts and help at least 10 million children by 2025. These children can access world-class lessons and content completely free of cost.