Bring Home The Furnishing Range From Sabyasachi For Nilaya By Asian Paints
Crafted by Sabyasachi for Nilaya, the Heartland collection is a first-of-its-kind range of furnishing fabrics.
When one thinks of Sabyasachi, one conjures an image of six yards of pure grace, elegance and beauty. But now, you can welcome Sabyasachi to your living room as well, courtesy of Asian Paints. Crafted and curated by Sabyasachi for Nilaya, the Heartland collection in drapery and upholstery brings a first-of-its-kind range of premium furnishing fabrics.
It is no secret that Sabyasachi’s designs have been rooted in Indian culture and tradition, blending it with the day’s state-of-the-art techniques. For his first-ever home furnishing collection as well, Sabyasachi’s curation stems from myriad sources. From painted fabrics of the Coromandel coast, heritage embroideries, to the designer’s signature Calcutta motifs and miniature prints from colonial-era Murshidabad, there is something for everyone. This has manifested into the Heartland range which comprises five exquisite collections, including Thar, Makhmal, Soofa, Hazaribagh, and Chow.
“Asian Paints has been always on the walls and has been working around so that it can now be between the walls and get into the share of space within the home. To this end, last year we had launched our own range of furniture, furnishings and decorative lights. We wanted to further help the consumer make their dream homes come alive through a range of furnishings which are suited for various design preferences and give a wide variety of options to the customer. As we aim to build a significant presence in this category, it’s our pleasure to renew our partnership with Sabyasachi to break new ground with designs which are classical yet timeless. With this, we now have the widest variety of products in this segment with the quality and trust associated with Asian Paints.Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO of Asian Paints
This range celebrates the beauty of classical motifs reinterpreted and hand-painted by artists from the Sabyasachi Art Foundation. They find expression through a reimagining of traditional patterns and a distinctive colour palette where royal blues and crimsons will bring that much-needed positive energy and life to our living rooms. These carefully crafted fabrics can transform spaces and perhaps your perspective as well.
But beyond occupying spaces in our living rooms, Heartland hopes to inspire and stir our imaginative cogwheels that might have been caught in a rut considering all the time we have spent at our homes in recent times. Sabyasachi brings a distinct corner of India to our living rooms when we cannot necessarily explore parts of the country. It is an endeavour to cherish memories that stir imagination which fuels creativity. Creativity, they say, offers a window into an artist’s soul.
And what better a time to re-decorate your living spaces than the festive season. You can rest assured to find something from the assortment of furnishings in the Heartland Collection that can colour your Diwali brighter, shinier and happier.
The collection is available at select furnishing stores near you. For more on the collection visit: www.asianpaints.com/furnishing/sabyasachi
