A Comprehensive Guide to Bajaj Finance FD Rates

Fixed deposits (FDs) are one of the most popular and safe investment options in India. They allow you to deposit a lump sum amount in a bank or a financial institution for a fixed period and earn a fixed interest rate on it. FDs offer several benefits, such as guaranteed returns, capital protection, tax benefits, and flexible tenures. However, not all FDs are the same. Different banks and financial institutions offer different interest rates, features, and services for their FDs. Therefore, it is important to compare interest rates on fixed deposits before you choose a scheme that suits your needs and goals.

One of the leading providers of FDs in India is Bajaj Finance. Bajaj Finance is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) that offers various financial products and services, such as loans, insurance, mutual funds, etc. Bajaj Finance also offers FDs with attractive interest rates, high safety ratings, and multiple benefits. In this article, we will provide you with a comprehensive guide of Bajaj Finance FD rates in 2023. We will also explain the features, benefits, eligibility, and process of opening a Bajaj Finance FD.

Bajaj Finance FD Rates

Bajaj Finance offers interest rates on fixed deposits at 7.35% to 8.35% p.a. to the general public and 7.60% to 8.60% p.a. to senior citizens on tenures ranging from 1 year to 5 years. NRI depositors can book Bajaj Finance FDs at interest rates ranging from 7.35% to 8.05% on tenures ranging from 1 year to 3 years.

Bajaj Finance also offers special interest rates on certain tenures, such as 15 months, 18 months, 22 months, 33 months, and 44 months. These tenures offer higher returns than the regular tenures.