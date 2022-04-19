Ariel's Open Letter Wants The Creative Industry To Portray Woman As An Equal

Dear producers, directors, and content creators,

For the longest time we, the audience, have tried to convey how women should have equal space on-screen. It is not always about portraying them in the lead. And it is not even about how they are strong. Or how they should be given more “air-time”. The idea is very simple that women must not be “pigeon-holed” into playing roles by conventional standards.

That is not to say we have not come a long way from the days when women were restricted to the role of an ideal mother or wife, primarily shown on screen taking care of the household or the family. The kind of ads where she would run around the house with a rolling pin in her hand while the man was lounging on the sofa with a TV remote in hand. The creative industry, thus, must be congratulated for taking steps in de-bunking the stigma around the definition of an “ideal wife or daughter-in-law”. Today, we have access to narratives and stories which portray women in the much-needed progressive light.

