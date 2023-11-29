Delhi To Dubai: Anjum Khan's Inspirational Journey In International Education

In the dynamic cityscape of India, within the whirlwind of a middle-class household, Anjum Khan's story unfolds as a testament to resilience and unwavering determination. Growing up in a family that cherished self-reliance, Anjum, the youngest among three sisters and a brother, was poised to carve her path away from the conventional and set forth on an exceptional odyssey.

Early Ambitions and Work Life

Anjum's foray into the professional world began early. While still in her first year of graduation, she took on the challenges of the corporate sector, starting in a BPO. Despite being the youngest in the room, her unwavering motivation propelled her forward. However, as shifts changed and challenges mounted, she found herself at a crossroads.

Undeterred, she switched to another international BPO, only to realize that the night shifts were taking a toll on her health. It was during this period that the allure of pursuing an MBA at a University captivated her.

The entrepreneurial spirit within Anjum couldn't be contained. Armed with the knowledge gained from her experiences, she took the bold step of launching her own venture in the field of international education. Differentiating herself from competitors, she secured exclusive contracts with reputable universities, becoming their representative in India.

Since the inception of her journey in 2013, Anjum has never looked back. The initial struggles to establish credibility due to her age were overcome with hard work and dedication. In 2022, she added another chapter to her success story by expanding her offices to Dubai, London, and Zimbabwe.

Anjum Khan's consultancy, ‘DELPHINI’ has become a well-known name in Dubai, sending a multitude of students to prestigious universities abroad. Her journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and passion. Her tale is an inspiration for all those who dare to dream and work relentlessly to turn those dreams into reality. Her story echoes the sentiment that age is not a limitation, and one can achieve greatness with dedication and a relentless pursuit of their goals.