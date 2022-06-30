Work Hard, Play Harder With Airtel Xstream Fiber Plans

Entertainment has evolved over the last few years to mean something very different. While 90s kids reminisce of a time when they would gather in front of the TV with their families to watch their favorite serial or music shows, millennials have embraced streaming and OTT platforms. This means no more fighting for the TV remote - dads get to keep up on the current news, moms get to catch up with their favorite soaps, and you get to binge The Umbrella Academy.

But on the flip-side, shouldn’t appealing to every family member’s tastes be a very costly affair? Enter Airtel Xstream Fiber — the most cost-effective answer to your entire family’s needs. Here's why it offers the perfect solution for any family:

1. Access up to 1 Gbps Wi-Fi:

Enjoy high speeds of up to 1 Gbps with Airtel Xstream Fiber and watch your favorite shows without any interruption. This means your entire family, you included, can have lag-free entertainment. What's more: One doesn’t come at the cost of the other. Meaning, someone could have a gaming tournament at one corner of the house while someone else streams their favorite show while someone else takes part in a meeting - with the same connection !

2. Multiple devices and wide coverage:

Ever tried to stream a movie while someone under the same roof downloads a big file? Because many people often share the same bandwidth, users might run into buffering issues. This makes it harder for everyone to get their entertainment dose without hampering others’ experiences. Well, thanks to Airtel Xstream Fiber, your buffering is taken care of! It allows multiple devices to be connected to the same high speed Wi-Fi without the lags or the disruptions.

3. Easy on the pocket:

You may assume that a solution like this would come with game-changing costs too, right? Wrong! Airtel Xstream Fiber Wi-Fi plans start at as low as ₹499 and offer speeds of up to 1 Gbps along with wide coverage. Plug in your entire family’s devices and still enjoy seamless gaming, streaming, browsing simultaneously with Airtel Xstream Fiber @ just ₹499.

4. Access up to 16+ OTTs and 350+ channels:

Airtel Xstream Fiber’s new all-in-one entertainment plans are every binge-watcher's dream come true. Starting at only ₹699/- per month, these plans offer you superfast Wi-Fi for uninterrupted streaming, subscriptions to 16+ premium OTT channels, and access to 350+ TV channels.

Airtel Xstream Fiber really is the perfect solution for every family. Get the right plan for you and satiate the needs of every member of your family, be it work or entertainment.