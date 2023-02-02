Say Hello To An Airtel 5G Plus-enabled Odisha!
Odisha loves Airtel 5G!
Can you throw a rock at Mars while sitting in Odisha? With VR-based learning enabled by Airtel 5G Plus, you can do all that - and more!
Airtel 5G Plus is now available in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Rourkela in Odisha. On January 5th, 2023, Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched 5G in these cities, followed by Airtel 5G Plus on January 10th. The launch event displayed the capabilities of Airtel 5G Plus through low latency gaming, VR-based learning, and an exhibition of India’s first 5G-powered ambulance, which has the potential to save lives in remote locations.
The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, held at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, was India’s first sporting event with 5G availability.
So, if you have a 5G-enabled smartphone, what are you waiting for? There is no reason not to switch to 5G now!
