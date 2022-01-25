A Strong Immune System Is Your New Wealth. How To Earn One?

Many people with low immunity levels have reported Covid-19 re-infections despite being vaccinated. So far, there is no cause of alarm at the possibility of contracting coronavirus for the second time as the current dominant strain – Omicron – is found to be less dangerous than its predecessor, the Delta variant.

Omicron has more than 30 mutations on its spike proteins, helping it escape immunity. That is why it is infecting people who were previously infected with coronavirus and have antibodies. Most people once infected, experience fever, cold, and cough that last for a few days instead of being hospitalized with severe symptoms. In other words, Omicron is a highly transmissible Covid-19 variant but has "milder symptoms" compared to Delta.

But they say prevention is better than cure. The best way to prevent re-infections is by following Covid appropriate behavior. Staying at home, maintaining social distancing and practicing good hygiene have already been incorporated into our everyday behavior. But that is not enough. Covid-19 is not the only illness in circulation at this point.

Shifting temperatures, climate change, and pollution levels have together made metro cities a breeding ground for bacteria and viruses. Common cold, Dengue, and viral infections have thus, become commonplace. While maintaining physical and mental well-being is of utmost importance, pulmonologists particularly caution Indians of depreciating lung health.

According to the American Lung Association, some physical and breathing exercises can strengthen your lung muscles and make them more efficient. Some medics also advise against eating an inflammatory diet, especially those with asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and pulmonary fibrosis among others.