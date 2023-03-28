6 Financial Mistakes You Must Avoid In Your 30s

30s is a confusing time in life. A lot of us tend to think we’re young and thus have a lot of time to our respective financial goals. However, due to the state of current world economy and the volatile state of the jobs market, it’s all the more imperative that we stay away from the 6 most common mistakes people tend to make in their 30s.

The purpose of this article is to highlight the need for financial cushioning (in the form of savings, investment etc.) while also avoiding the very lucrative but financially irresponsible traps offered by the market.