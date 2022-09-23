10 Places You Can Visit Instead Of Buying Something Costly This Festive Season

Every year, we spend days and nights slogging away at work just so we can afford spending some extra money during the festive season. Since everything from electronic appliances to clothes to accessories are on sale during the festive season, most of us make big purchases around then.

Whether it’s for us or for a loved one, material possessions have somehow become more important to us now than ever before.

However, what we don’t often realize is that an expensive watch or a smartphone aren’t experiences. For some reason, we have lost the zeal to spend on nurturing experiences that stay with us for a lifetime. Even though travelling may end up costing way less than an expensive gift, we still for some reason spend 5-figures during festive season on material possessions

During this period, our spending can be anywhere between ₹5,000 to ₹50,000 and beyond, but let’s take ₹15,000 as an average.

Imagine taking your loved ones on a trip at half the cost during the festive season. Not only will it be a bonding experience, you’ll also gain a lifetime's worth of memories.

So maybe now’s a good time to pick up that bucket list again because here are 10 places you can visit this year instead of buying an expensive gift: