AAP’s Shelly Oberoi Moves SC To Hold MCD Mayoral Polls in ‘Time-Bound Manner’

Delhi mayoral candidate from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shelly Oberoi, on Thursday, 26 January, went to the Supreme Court to demand that elections to the civic body's highest post be conduced in a "time bound manner."
NDTV reported that a hearing is likely to take place on Friday.
Consequences of the delay: Major decisions that are yet to be taken by the MCD's executive wing will now face further delay since a Mayor is yet to be elected. While in the current situation, according The Hindu, the Special Officer will continue to remain in his post till a Mayor is elected.
But major decisions – policy matters, development works and financially heavy projects – will have to wait till the process is completed.
What did the AAP say?: The AAP, who won majority in the MCD polls last month, not only alleged bias by the stand-in presiding officer, a BJP councillor, but added that the BJP wants to use "illegal means" during the election.
The BJP's Quip: Meanwhile, the BJP, which was unseated in MCD polls after 15 years, claimed that the AAP is "scared" as its councillors may not vote for their own candidate.
Why Was The House Adjourned on Tuesday?: On Tuesday, presiding officer Satya Sharma of the BJP, appointed by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, administered the oath to 10 nominated councillors, known as the aldermen, first.
Who are the nominees for Mayor?: The AAP has nominated Shelly Oberoi for the post of Mayor while the BJP candidate is Rekha Gupta. The nominees for the post of deputy mayor are Aaley Mohammad Iqbal (AAP) and Kamal Bagri (BJP).
Why Are The Mayor Polls Important? The civic polls were held on 4 December saw the AAP emerge as the clear winner, scoring 134 wards and ending the BJP's 15-year rule.
Despite losing the MCD elections, the BJP had in the past hinted that it will fight the AAP for the post of the Mayor, making this a battle of prestige between the two parties
