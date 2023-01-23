Weeks After AAP-BJP Fist Fight, Who Will Be New Delhi Mayor? Here's All We Know

In the MCD elections held in December 2022, the AAP won 134 out of 250 wards, with the BJP securing a distant second position with 104. Arvind Kejriwal's party, riding on a high anti-incumbency vote, wrested power from the BJP, which had helmed the national capital’s municipal body for the past 15 years.

After the results were announced, Kejriwal thanked the people of Delhi for the clear mandate and “bringing change.”

The BJP, on the other hand, banked on the allegations of corruption against AAP in the Delhi Excise Policy, and videos of Satyendar Jain getting preferential treatment in jail provided BJP with enough ammunition.