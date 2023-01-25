Imran Khan’s PTI Party Leader Fawad Chaudhry ‘Arrested’ From Lahore for Sedition

Chaudhry’s arrest further deepens the political divide in Pakistan where the Imran Khan-led Opposition is demanding snap polls.
(Photo: Twitter/@InsafPK, Altered by The Quint)
Fawad Chaudhry, a leader in Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf was reportedly arrested in Lahore in the early hours of Wednesday, 25 January.
PTI leader Farrukh Habib told Pakistani news outlet Dawn that police took Chaudhry into custody from his residence.
The arrest came shortly after the former federal minister publicly criticised Pakistan’s government for plotting to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan.
Earlier in the day, Chaudhry’s brother, Faisal, told Dawn that he was “taken away” in four cars without number plates at 5:30 am and added that the family was unaware of Fawad’s location.
“We are also not being given any details of the FIR registered against him.” Calling the arrest “illegal,” Faisal asserted that the battle will be fought in court.
Soon after rumours of Imran Khan’s impending arrest spread, PTI leaders and party workers gathered outside the former PM’s residence in large numbers, in Lahore’s Zaman Park in the wee hours of Wednesday.
Raising slogans in support of Khan, the supporters vowed their unwavering loyalty to their leader, even if that meant risking their own lives, Geo News said.
In a tweet, the Islamabad police said that Chaudhry attempted to “incite violence against a constitutional institution” and further “inflame the sentiments of the people”.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Chaudhry’s arrest was a “strong slap on the face of democracy and rule of law”.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)