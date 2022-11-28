Imran Khan, TTP & More: Many Challenges Waiting for Asim Munir

Asim Munir is a recipient of 'Sword of Honour', a 'Hafiz-e-Quran', a former head of Pakistan's notorious spy agency ISI, the man who locked horns with then-prime minister Imran Khan, and a close aide of the outgoing army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
But his latest mantle may be the most challenging yet – the head of the Pakistan Army.
The new chief not just takes the charge of the 600,000-strong Pakistan Army but also inherits the raging political turbulence in the country.
Munir's appointment comes at a crucial time when the Pakistan Army is trying to shed its image as an institute meddling in the political affairs of the country.
On 23 November, outgoing army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa admitted that the army had "unconstitutionally interfered in politics" for seven decades but will not do so in the future following a decision taken in February last year.
Michael Kugelman, the Director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center in Washington DC, thinks that it would be impossible for Munir to simply close himself off from all the political churn in the country.
The upcoming general election in Pakistan, scheduled for 2023, would be the biggest challenge for Munir.
“Simply by virtue of his position, Munir would be a significant player in the calculus surrounding the next election just because the army chief continues to be arguably the most powerful political position in Pakistan,” Kugelman says.
Ajay Darshan Behera, a long-time watcher of Pakistan, and a professor at the Academy of International Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia, argues the army will not be going out of politics just because Bajwa said it will not interfere.
Analysts say that Munir – described by many as an "outstanding officer” – is apolitical in his approach and will not take sides in a political battle between Imran Khan and Sharif.
However, former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s popularity may become a huge challenge for Munir.
Despite his “apolitical” image, Munir’s ISI stint, when he crossed swords with Imran Khan, may come to define the support he gets from the public, particularly the PTI supporters.
“Given his stint as head of intelligence was shortened by prime minister Khan, after both reportedly fell out, PTI believes, Munir could be tilted against them,” Muhammed Faisal Khan, an Islamabad-based security analyst, was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.
Reports claimed that Munir was removed eight months into the job after he had apparently alleged to Khan that his wife Bushra Bibi was involved in corrupt practices.
Some argue that his clash with Imran Khan was a testament to his apolitical and independent approach. Writing for The Quint, senior Pakistani journalist Gul Bukhari said that as ISI chief, Munir demonstrated independence by investigating Imran Khan's wife's corruption and he is going to be nobody's man – not Imran Khan's, not Sharifs'.
Munir, who won the prestigious 'Sword of Honour' – given to the best performing cadet – when he graduated in 1986 from the Officers Training School programme in Mangla, is taking charge of the military when the trust in army is arguably the lowest it has ever been.
The Pakistan Army has been lately seen as being against the PTI and Imran Khan, and that is significant considering a large chunk of the Pakistani population still supports the former prime minister.
Restoring trust in the army is one of the major challenges facing Munir.
Asthana says this is the first time that the army is facing so much of opposition from the public.
Besides political challenges, Munir will also have to deal with rising security threats on the Afghanistan border as the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) gains strength.
“Who knows Munir would have that type of capacity as army chief to try to figure out a way to reduce the terrorism Pakistan is facing," Kugelman adds.
Retired Pak Army official Muhammed Zeeshan, a junior of Munir in the force, told Al Jazeera the new army chief’s career postings show he was groomed for senior positions throughout his career.
“Based on his postings and the results of his courses, it is pretty evident that he proved himself worthy of where he is today,” Zeeshan, currently the director general of the Centre for Peace, Security and Developmental Studies think-tank in Islamabad, said.
Munir commanded troops in the Force Command Northern Areas as a brigadier when Bajwa was the Commander of the elite X Corps.
Considering that the Pakistan Army plays a significant role in foreign policy, Munir will have to deal with the foreign allies as well. Munir briefly served in Saudi Arabia, a close Pakistan ally, as part of the army's close defence cooperation. It is there that he memorised the Quran, earning the title of 'Hafiz-e-Quran'. That experience and his religious background may help him deal with close Islamic allies.
But the biggest challenge would be to build on the repairing of the relationship with the West that Bajwa undertook in his last year of tenure following Imran Khan’s exit. Improved relations with the US and the European Union would help Pakistan in trade relations and lessen the severity of economic crises.
