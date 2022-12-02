Goldy Brar, Gangster Behind Sidhu Moose Wala Murder, Detained in Canada

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in a village in Punjab's Mansa district on 29 May.
The alleged mastermind behind singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, Goldy Brar has been detained in California, sources have told The Quint.
What we know: Goldy Brar is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and one of the alleged conspirators behind Sidhu Moose Wala's death. He had moved to the US from Canada recently, and was detained in California on 20 November, Punjab police sources told The Quint.
Who is Goldy Brar? Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, is a Canada-based gangster and a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Hours after Moose Wala was shot dead, Brar said that his module in Punjab carried out the attack on Moose Wala.
The Background:
On Sunday, 29 May 2022, unidentified assailants shot and killed Sidhu Moose Wala in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district.
This came a day after Punjab Police curtailed his security as part of the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government's crackdown on VIP culture.
"Lawrence Bishnoi gang is involved in this murder. Lucky, member of the gang has taken responsibility from Canada," Punjab DGP VK Bhawra told the media, mere hours after the killing.
While the Canadian government is yet to issue an official statement, Brar's detention was confirmed to The Quint by police sources.
(This is a developing story.)
