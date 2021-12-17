‘Brig Lidder Won Everyone’s Heart’: A Friend’s Tribute

On 8 December 2021, after I had finished my lunch at 1.25 pm, I opened my mobile phone to check my WhatsApp messages. As I was reading the messages, I saw a screenshot of a TV news channel sent on one of the groups at 1.30 pm, saying that the helicopter carrying India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Bipin Rawat, had crashed in Coonoor.

I felt numb and restless as I knew that my childhood friend, Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, whose nickname was Tony, and with whom I had studied at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Mhow, was the Military Assistant (MA) to the CDS. We stayed in opposite blocks at Golf View, Mhow.

I prayed that Lakhbinder might not be in that ill-fated helicopter. I ran towards my television, switched to news channels and started flipping through them for any news of Lakhbinder.

But till evening, there wasn't any confirmed news until it was declared that 13 persons on board the IAF helicopter, including the CDS, his wife, Madhulika, and Brig LS Lidder, had lost their lives.