'Brightest & Bravest': 2nd Gen Army Man Brig LS Lidder Among Crash Victims

Brigadier LS Lidder was among the fourteen onboard when an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, 8 December.

Thirteen passengers lost their lives in the tragic incident, including India's first Chief Defence of Staff General Bipin Rawat.

In the crash on Wednesday, the country also lost Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, who was the Defence Assistant to the CDS and a prominent official of the Indian Armed Forces.