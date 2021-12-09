'Brightest & Bravest': 2nd Gen Army Man Brig LS Lidder Among Crash Victims

Brigadier LS Lidder was among the fourteen onboard when an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, 8 December.
(Photo: The Quint)
Thirteen passengers lost their lives in the tragic incident, including India's first Chief Defence of Staff General Bipin Rawat.
In the crash on Wednesday, the country also lost Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, who was the Defence Assistant to the CDS and a prominent official of the Indian Armed Forces.
Brig Lidder was the son of a retired Brigadier – a second generation army official – hailing from Haryana's Panchkula. He had been serving with General Rawat for over a year, holding on to his confidence during that time.
According to the brig's neighbours, during his father's years in the military, the official did his schooling from all corners of the country and went on to join the Indian Military Academy.
Later, he enrolled into a prestigious course at the renowned National Defence College in the national capital, The Indian Express reported.
Drafting his views on military strategy and warfare, the late Brig even wrote for military think tanks and journals. His latest article – ‘China’s counter space capabilities’ – was published in a Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) journal.
Recently, Brig Lidder was chosen for the position of Major General and was expecting to leave General Rawat's staff to assume the post of General Officer Commanding of a Division.
The late official was married to a schoolteacher, Geetika, and was the father of a 16-year-old daughter.
To his friends, he was one of the bravest men they knew. In a heartfelt tribute to him, BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore wrote,
