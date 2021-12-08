A Few Good Men Who Fell With Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat

Thirteen out of 14 passengers, including defence service men, have died in the Coonoor chopper crash.
(Image: Kamran Akhter\The Quint)
The tragic Mi-17 V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor district, that occurred on Wednesday, 8 December, has led to the premature demise of some Indian defence service personnel.
While the top names in the list are that of the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika Rawat, at The Quint, we also remember the others who fell.
Here's a look at the lives of Brigadier LS Lidder, Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Vivek Kumar and B Sai Teja, and Havildar Satpal Rai, who also met their end in the fatal crash.
Save one passenger – Indian Air Force’s Group Captain Varun Singh – who is undergoing treatment at the Military Hospital in Wellington, 13 lives were lost in the unfortunate accident.
Brigadier HS Lidder was serving as the Defence Adviser to the Chief of Defence Staff. He is survived by his wife Geetika and young daughter Aashna.
Brig Lidder was to pick up next rank and a division shortly. One of the last papers he authored was published in the CLAWS journal.
Brig Lidder with his wife and children.
Tributes for Brig Lidder has come in from all quarters on social media, especially from those who had served with him.
Lt Col Harjinder Singh had been serving as SO to the CDS. After his demise, an army veteran fondly remembered working with the "ever smiling" officer.
Lt Col Harjinder Singh.
Havildar Satpal Rai of Takdah, Darjeeling, was the Personal Security Officer of the CDS.
Havildar Satpal Rai, who was a PSO of CDS Rawat.
Naik Gursewak Singh, belonged to the 9 Para Special Forces. He served as a Principal Staff Officer to the CDS. According to a Twitter handle, NK G Singh hails from Punjab and he was due to retire in a few weeks' time.
Naik Gursewak Singh.
Naik Jitendra Kumar from 3 Para SF was also a PSO to Gen Rawat.
Following his death, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote, "Tribute to Jitendra Kumar ji, son of the soil of Madhya Pradesh. In the heart-wrenching helicopter accident that took away CDS Bipin Rawat ji from us, Sehore's son also lost his life while discharging his duty. May God grant peace to the departed soul."
Lance Naik B Sai Teja worked as PSO for the CDS. He was from Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. He is survived by his parents, wife and two children aged one and three years.
Lance Naik B Sai Teja
The Andhra Pradesh government has extended support for the officer's family.
Lance Naik B Sai Teja
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)