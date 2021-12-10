'A Hero, My Best Friend': Family Bids Adieu to Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder

Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder, who was one of the 13 who died in the tragic helicopter crash of Wednesday, 8 December, was laid to rest on Friday at the Brar Square crematorium, Delhi Cantonment.

Visuals from ANI showed the brigadier's wife Geetika Lidder and daughter Aashna Lidder bidding their goodbyes to him, with the former kneeling next to the head of his coffin, with the tricolour draped around it.

"He was a good father. We must give him a good farewell... a smiling send-off. I am a soldier's wife. It's a big loss," Geetika Lidder told ANI.

The Brigadier's daughter also fought back tears when she put rose petals onto her father's coffin.

"I am going to be 17. So he was with me for 17 years... we will go ahead with happy memories. It's a national loss. My father was a hero, my best friend. Maybe it was destined and better things will come our way. He was my biggest motivator," Aashna Lidder said.