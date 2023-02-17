As Susan Wojcicki Steps Down, YouTube Gets New Desi CEO: Who Is Neal Mohan?

YouTube is set to undergo a change in leadership after Susan Wojcicki announced that she will be resigning as CEO, and added that Indian-American Neal Mohan is set to take her place.

In an email that was posted online by YouTube on Thursday, 16 February, Wojcicki said that she intends to "start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about."

Wojcicki's history at Google goes back 25 years. She was picked to head YouTube in 2014 after spending a few years as a senior vice-president for ad products at Google.