Who Is Laxman Narasimhan, New Starbucks CEO Set To Oversee Its 'Reinvention'?

Born in Pune in 1967, Narasimhan pursued mechanical engineering at the College of Engineering, University of Pune. While recalling the death of his sibling at an early age, he described his childhood as 'tough', in an interview given to The Sunday Times.

He further said that while growing up in India, "you learn resilience, you learn tolerance, you learn to find a way through."

After completing his under-graduation in India, he moved to the United States to study MA in German and International Studies at the University of Pennsylvania. He also has an MBA degree in Finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.