Former Indian American Governor Nikki Haley Launches 2024 Presidential Bid

Former South Carolina Governor and member of the Republican Party Nikki Haley has announced on Tuesday, 14 February, that she will run for president of the United States in 2024,
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@NikkiHaley)
Former South Carolina Governor and member of the Republican Party Nikki Haley has announced on Tuesday, 14 February, that she will run for president of the United States in 2024.
"I'm Nikki Haley, and I'm running for President,” she announced in a video message.
While Haley might not ‘excite’ the Republican vote bank, as indicated by extremely low poll numbers, she beat the Republican’s favoured Trump replacement, Ron DeSantis, to the punch and announced her campaign, which may open the floodgates to Republican campaign bids.
In the clip which was shot in her hometown of birth-town of Bambarg, South, she said, "I was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants. Not black, not white. I was different."
She also took a small jab at President Joe Biden, who has not formally announced his campaign, and said "Joe Biden's record is abysmal, but that shouldn't come as a surprise."