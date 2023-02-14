Former Indian American Governor Nikki Haley Launches 2024 Presidential Bid

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Former Indian American Governor Nikki Haley Launches 2024 Presidential Bid

Haley was once appointed as the UN ambassador by former President Trump.
Former South Carolina Governor and member of the Republican Party Nikki Haley has announced on Tuesday, 14 February, that she will run for president of the United States in 2024,

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@NikkiHaley)

Former South Carolina Governor and member of the Republican Party Nikki Haley has announced on Tuesday, 14 February, that she will run for president of the United States in 2024.

"I'm Nikki Haley, and I'm running for President,” she announced in a video message.

The 51-year-old Indian-American further said, "It's time for a new generation of leadership – to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border, and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose. Some people look at America and see vulnerability. The socialist left sees an opportunity to rewrite history."

While Haley might not ‘excite’ the Republican vote bank, as indicated by extremely low poll numbers, she beat the Republican’s favoured Trump replacement, Ron DeSantis, to the punch and announced her campaign, which may open the floodgates to Republican campaign bids. 

In the clip which was shot in her hometown of birth-town of Bambarg, South, she said, "I was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants. Not black, not white. I was different."

"But my mom would always say, 'Your job is not to focus on the differences, but the similarities,'" Haley added.

She also took a small jab at President Joe Biden, who has not formally announced his campaign, and said "Joe Biden's record is abysmal, but that shouldn't come as a surprise."

