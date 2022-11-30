Jacqueline Fernandez ED Case: Actor's 'Personal Shopper' Pinky Irani Arrested

Mumbai-based Pinky Irani, Jacqueline Fernandez's 'personal shopper', was arrested by Delhi Police on Wednesday, 30 November in connection to the Rs 200-crore money laundering case involving the Bollywood actor and conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Irani has been remanded to police custody for three days. She joined the investigation at the Delhi Police's Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) on Wednesday, and subsequently was arrested.

Who is Pinky Irani? The chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in the money laundering case filed against Sukesh and Fernandez in September this year, also mentions the role of Irani. She was called for questioning the same month by the EOW.

The chargesheet claimed that Irani is the “personal shopper” for Fernandez, and also the one who put her in touch with Sukesh.