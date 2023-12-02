'Agastya Nanda Didn't Think He Had the Role': 'The Archies' Director Zoya Akhtar

Agastya Nanda plays the character of Archie in the film. Speaking about his reaction when he first got the role, Zoya shared, "Agastya Nanda was cast last, and he thought it was a prank."

The director also said that they retested Agastya multiple times before closing down on him for the key role.

We also asked the duo who they would cast if The Archies took a time leap, and Zoya said, "Alia Bhatt would make a great Betty."

Watch the video to know more.

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty