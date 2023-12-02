'Agastya Nanda Didn't Think He Had the Role': 'The Archies' Director Zoya Akhtar

The Quint speaks to the makers of The Archies.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Netflix's upcoming film, The Archies, starring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja, is all set to premiere on the OTT platform on 7 December.
Ahead of the film's release, The Quint spoke to its director Zoya Akhtar and writer Reema Kagti about directing new faces, how the young actors reacted when they first got the role, who they would cast if the film took a time leap, and more.
Agastya Nanda plays the character of Archie in the film. Speaking about his reaction when he first got the role, Zoya shared, "Agastya Nanda was cast last, and he thought it was a prank."
The director also said that they retested Agastya multiple times before closing down on him for the key role.
We also asked the duo who they would cast if The Archies took a time leap, and Zoya said, "Alia Bhatt would make a great Betty."
Watch the video to know more.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
