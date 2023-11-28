Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor & 'The Archies' Gang Promote Their Film in Style
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Ahead of the release of The Archies, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja attended a promotional event for their film at the Mithibai College in Mumbai on 28 November. The young actors looked their stylish best in retro attires.
The entire cast of the film interacted with the students and played some fun games. Khushi and Suhana also had a hoola-hoop face-off.
