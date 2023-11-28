Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor & 'The Archies' Gang Promote Their Film in Style

Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' will premiere on Netflix on 7 Decemebr.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor & 'The Archies' Gang Promote Their Film in Style
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Ahead of the release of The Archies, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja attended a promotional event for their film at the Mithibai College in Mumbai on 28 November. The young actors looked their stylish best in retro attires.

The entire cast of the film interacted with the students and played some fun games. Khushi and Suhana also had a hoola-hoop face-off.

Also Read

Pics: Suhana Khan & Khushi Kapoor Look Lovely at 'The Archies' Promotional Event

Pics: Suhana Khan & Khushi Kapoor Look Lovely at 'The Archies' Promotional Event

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Khushi Kapoor   Suhana Khan   The Archies 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×