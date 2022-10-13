'Thank God' Trailer 2: Ajay Devgn Plays Chitragupta; Teaches Sidharth A Lesson

Similar to the first trailer, this one follows Sidharth Malhotra, a goofy-kind hearted man, who is here to atone for his wrongdoings, and Chitragupta, who is here to teach him a valuable lesson in the game of life.

Sharing the new trailer with his fans on social media, Ajay wrote, "No one can outrun their karma or ME! #ThankGod is on its way to make your Diwali more extravagant. #ThankGodDiwaliTrailer out now. In cinemas on 25th October."