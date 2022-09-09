'Thank God' Trailer: Ajay Devgn Plays Chitragupta, Decides the Fate of Sidharth

The trailer of filmmaker Indra Kumar's upcoming fantasy comedy, Thank God starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sidharth Malhotra, was released today, on 9 September. Devgn will essay the role of Chitragupta — a Hindu deity, who is in-charge of keeping records of the actions of humans, and punishes or rewards them according to their karma.

While Thank God follows a theme inspired by the Indian mythology, its trailer certainly promises an otherworldly humor, being an Indra Kumar film.