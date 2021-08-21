'We Have Nowhere to Go': Survivors Recall Wall Collapse That Killed 20 in Mumbai

On 18 July, the world came crashing down for residents of New Bharat Nagar in the eastern Mumbai suburb of Chembur as a landslide triggered by heavy rains killed 20 people and left several others injured.

In days following the landslide, state environment minister, Aaditya Thackeray, visited the site of the incident and assured people of timely rehabilitation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakh for family members of those who were killed.

One month on, The Quint visited New Bharat Nagar and spoke to the survivors who continue to reel under the tragic memories of the incident without much help from authorities.