22 Cases of Delta Plus COVID Variant Reported in India: Health Min

Union health ministry on Tuesday, 22 June, briefed the media on the COVID-19 situation in the country at Delhi's National Media Centre, noting that India has recorded 22 cases of the Delta Plus Variant, which is presently classified as a 'variant of interest.'

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated, “16 of the 22 cases of Delta Plus variant have been found in Ratnagiri and Jalgaon (Maharashtra) and some cases in Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.”