22 Cases of Delta Plus COVID Variant Reported in India: Health Min

Union health ministry on Tuesday, 22 June, briefed the media on the COVID-19 situation in the country at Delhi's National Media Centre, noting that India has recorded 22 cases of the Delta Plus Variant, which is presently classified as a 'variant of interest.'
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated, “16 of the 22 cases of Delta Plus variant have been found in Ratnagiri and Jalgaon (Maharashtra) and some cases in Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.”
In a press release shared shortly after the briefing, the health ministry alerted and advised Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh based on the findings Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) regarding the Delta Plus variant.
“The variant has been found in genome sequenced samples from Ratnagiri and Jalgaon districts of Maharashtra; Palakkad and Pathanamthitta districts of Kerala; and Bhopal and Shivpuri districts of Madhya Pradesh," the press release stated.
The ministry has, therefore, urged the states to make their Public Health Response measures 'more focused and effective.'
The states' Chief Secretaries have been advised to take up immediate containment measures in the districts and clusters (as identified by INSACOG) and prevent crowds and intermingling of people, including widespread testing, prompt tracing as well as vaccine coverage on priority basis.
Further, he added that including India, the variant has been found in 80 other countries.
The ministry also announced the data from the first day of implementation of the revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination, saying that India achieved a 'historic milestone' of administering 88.09 lakh doses in a single day on 21 June.
“On 21 June, when India saw record daily COVID-19 vaccination, 36.32 percent of jabs were administered in urban areas, 63.68 percent in rural areas,” the government informed.
Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog said:
Speaking on the gender divide indicated in the vaccination programme, Dr VK Paul said, “46 percent of the people who received the vaccine yesterday were women and 53 percent were men. We have to work on this imbalance, create awareness among women and bring them forward.”
The ministry stated that yesterday's achievement was not 'sudden' and a result of 'coordinated planning.'
Further, the health secretary informed that Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Assam inoculated the most number of people.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
Published: 22 Jun 2021,07:13 PM IST