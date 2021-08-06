The Village That Vanished: Survivors Recount Raigad's Tragic Landslide

160 Km from Maharashtra's capital Mumbai, a small village called Taliye in the Raigad district saw one of the worst tragedies in the state in decades as 85 people lost their lives in a landslide.

On Thursday, 22 July, a massive hillock came crashing down on the village razing to the ground 35-40 houses on its way.

The Quint travelled to Taliye and met the survivors who continue to be in constant shock as they try to rebuild their lives from scratch.