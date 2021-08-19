‘Mumbai Local Resumes for Fully Vaccinated, Here Are Rules I Had to Follow'

As Mumbai local trains open for the fully COVID-19 vaccinated passengers, what are the new rules? Citizen journalist Mushtaq Ansari finds out. Image used for representation.
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
Video Editor: Ashutosh Bhardwaj
Video Producer: Aastha Gulati
After a four-month hiatus, on Sunday, 15 August, Mumbai's local trains reopened for those who are fully vaccinated. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, had announced that only those who have received the second dose and have completed 14 days since, can board the trains.
Since I was eligible to undertake the journey, I went to the nearest station – Mahim Junction – on Tuesday, 17 August, to see the kind of preparation made and if norms were being followed by commuters. Since Mumbai is an overcrowded city, social distancing becomes impossible, especially in peak hours of the morning and evening, when there's a rush on all stations. For now, COVID-19 cases are low in Mumbai and I hope they remain so with these rules in place.
Local trains are a sigh of relief for suburban travellers.
Before undertaking the journey, commuters need to apply for an e-pass or universal pass via an online portal set up by the Relief and Rehabilitation Department.
When at the station, we are to show our vaccination certificate, the e-pass, any photo ID proof like Aadhaar card, or PAN card at the BMC counter set up at railway stations. Once all details are verified, the certificate hard copy is stamped for the commuter to get a monthly season pass for train travel at the railway counter.
Vaccine certificates are verified and stamped for approval by the BMC.
A BMC official scanning a vaccine certificate for verification.
As per a report in The Indian Express, around 35 lakh people had travelled via the suburban railway network on Tuesday. I wondered how cumbersome this checking could be for railway and BMC officials, especially during peak hours.
Despite these hiccups, commuters were mostly happy that train services had resumed and it was a sigh of relief for those in outer suburbs who travel to the city everyday for work.
I hope there is no lax in checking and verification in the days to come.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
