India's Stand-up Revolution: Why Comics Chose Freedom Over Netflix & Prime Video

On July 7 this year, comedian Kanan Gill released his full-length, two-hour comedy special called ‘Is This It.’ But unlike his previous two specials, it wasn’t on a premium streaming service like Amazon's Prime Video, or Netflix. It was a private stream on Insider.in.

Since then, I have been noticing a strange pattern in Indian stand-up specials. Many other names like Abhishek Upmanyu, Kunal Kamra, Akash Mehta, Daniel Fernandes, Punit Pania, and Prashasti Singh have dropped their comedy specials independently on YouTube, or as a private video stream.

So why are comedians ditching premium streaming services and shiftting self-releases? The Quint explains.