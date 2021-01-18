'Tandav': Criminal Complaint Filed Against Makers in Delhi Court

A criminal complaint has been filed before a Delhi court seeking action against OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and the makers of web series Tandav.



The complaint has been filed by Vishnu Gupta, founder of right-wing outfit Hindu Sena, under Section 200 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). It alleges that the web series is provoking communal disharmony and hurts the sentiments of Hindus. It also seeks the summoning, commencing trial and punishing of those named in the complaint.

The matter is likely to come up for hearing on 23 January.