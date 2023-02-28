Podcast | Alive & Vaccinated: Daniel Fernandes Should Leave Stand-Up Comedy
This special boasts of having 'smart jokes'. But do these smart jokes actually make you laugh?
I'm not crazy about Daniel Fernandes, but I have always appreciated him as a very sharp guy; a keen observer of society. I loved his podcast ‘You Started It’ (not the online zoom call version, the OG, Cuckoo Club version).
Daniel Fernandes dropped his special 'Alive & Vaccinated' on his YouTube channel, to be viewed for free on a ‘pay-as-you-like’ model. This special boasts of having 'smart jokes'. But do these smart jokes actually make you laugh? And why do I think Danny should leave standup comedy? Listen in to find out.
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question:
Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?
